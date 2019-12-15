Sri Sri Urges People Of Northeast To Raise Their Concerns Peacefully Amid CAA Protests

Spiritual leader, Humanitarian and Founder of the Art of Living Foundation Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Sunday made an appeal to all the people in the Northeastern states protesting over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. He said, "I would like to appeal to all that they must put forward their concerns peacefully without causing loss to life and property." Sri Sri also reiterated his appeal to the Centre where he has asked for citizenship for Tamil refugees.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Tuesday revealed that he had presented 10 million signatures from Tamil Nadu to the Dr.Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government to highlight the issue of Sri Lankan Tamil refugees. Moreover, he mentioned that he even met former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in this regard. Mentioning that he had personally visited the refugee camps, he contended that the plight of the Sri Lankan Tamils was woeful. Earlier, the spiritual leader had appealed to the Indian government to give citizenship to these refugees in the wake of the Lok Sabha passing the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

I had met Dr Kalam when he was President regarding the citizenship of Sri Lankan Tamil refugees.We also presented 10 million signatures from Tamil Nadu to the Mamohan Singh govt.While Sri Lankan refugees have been given citizenship in Europe,Canada & other countries,

Protests continue in Northeast

The Northeast continues to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The death toll in Assam has touched three on Sunday, after days of chaos. One more injured protestor died in the Guwahati Medical Hospital and College on Saturday evening. However, curfew has been relaxed in Guwahati, Dibrugarh and some more places for a few hours. On Saturday, from Hatigaon to Namghar in Guwahati, locals lit up streets with candles and earthen lamps in the memory of 17-year-old Sam Stafford, who died in an alleged firing incident in the city two days ago.

Chief ministers of West Bengal, Punjab, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have said they will not implement the law. Congress in Assam demanded a special session of the Assam assembly to discuss CAA. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee called for a major protest in Kolkata on Monday.

