Sri Venkateswara Temple To Open Slots For Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Darshan Today

For February 2022, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is set to release online tickets for a special 'darshan' of Sri Venkateswara temple situated in Andhra Pradesh. The TTD had announced a special entry priced at Rs 300 per ticket for the month of February 2022 and said the same will be available starting at 9 AM on January 28.

The slotted Seva Darshan which is free of cost and is a compulsory token for the month of February 2022 will be open to bookings from 9 AM on January 29. While the Board has set up special arrangements in view of COVID-19, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has asked the devotees to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

Pre-requisite for Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams darshan

A valid email id of pilgrims is compulsory to register for the purposes of booking slots and registration activation link or an OTP via SMS verification will be sent to the id, registered contact details for verification and activation.

Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams witnesses an influx of pilgrims from all over the world, so much so the religious spot generally recorded approximately 50,000 to 1 lakh devotees on a daily basis.

COVID-19 guidelines for TTD devotees

As a part of COVID protocols in the temple, devotees need to produce the vaccination certificate of receiving both of their doses or a recent COVID-19 negative certificate obtained at least 72 hours prior to the visit. Furthermore, wearing masks, maintaining sanitation, and social distancing are also mandated for the devotees.

Talking about the number of devotees who are allowed for the visit, it is speculated that the temple board can increase the daily quota of tickets allotted to the devotees. Further, providing details on the accommodations for the devotees, the temple board informed that people can start making bookings for accommodation accordingly.

On January 27, the Union Health Ministry had stated that the COVID-19 situation continues to be alarming in states like Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and protocols, precautions and distance ought to be maintained.