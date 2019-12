Commenting on the allegations made by Shoaib Akhtar and Danish Kaneria, the Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan said he condemns the practice of discrimination with any cricket player based on religious ground. In an exclusive telephonic interview, the Sri Lankan Cricketer said, "There is no place for bias and religious discrimination in sports and Cricket. It does not happen in Sri Lanka and I know it does not happen in India either."