Srinagar: 3 Terrorists & A Woman Killed In An Encounter With Security Forces

Three terrorists and a woman were killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar on Thursday. Gunfight erupted after security forces launched a search operation in congested Batamaloo during wee hours of Thursday following an ‘information’ about the presence of terrorists in the area.

J&K police chief Dilbagh Singh while addressing a press conference in Srinagar said, “The hiding terrorists were given a chance to surrender but they refused and fired. In this operation, one CRPF officer sustained injuries in the initial exchange of firing, however, the officer is stable.“ He added, "A local lady was caught in a cross-firing, she received bullet injuries and later she succumbed to her injuries."

'A successful year'

The police chief said that all three slain terrorists were from south Kashmir. He observed, "As far as anti-terror operations are concerned, this year overall it has been a successful year. From January to date, in the city alone, 16 terrorists were killed in 7 anti-terror operations that were conducted in Srinagar city alone." “Out of these16 terrorists, 11 terrorists were from outside Srinagar district when 5 were from the city,” he added.

The DGP claimed that security forces are not only doing the best job on the ground but also trying best to avoid collateral damage as much as possible during anti-terror operations. He added, "Pakistan is not only involved in huge in terror-related activities in Jammu and Kashmir but is also trying hard to review Al Badr terror outfit in Kashmir."

Pertinently, in 1998, Al-Badr was born out of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen after the ISI encouraged terrorists to operate independently. The outfit has a history of perpetrating violence in Afghanistan and Kashmir. In 2002, Al-Badr was proscribed by the government of India. Pertinently from Jan to date, around 155 terrorists including 27 top Commanders have been neutralized by security forces in Kashmir Valley alone.

(Image credits: PTI)