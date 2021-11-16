Srinagar: Another Pakistan-backed High-tech Terror Hideout Busted; 4 Militants Gunned Down

A high-tech terror hideout used for terror communication with Pakistan was busted by the security forces a day after four terrorists were killed in an encounter at Hyderpora in Srinagar. The terror module was used to communicate with the Pakistani handlers.

This comes on a day the forces took down a Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP)-enabled call centre which was used by the terrorists for communication. The three-structure building worked as a centre for connection between the four important districts of the Kashmir Valley. The materials recovered from the site also indicated that a terrorist who received a fire wound in an encounter was being treated at that very centre.

Speaking to Republic Media Network earlier today, Kashmir Police chief Vijay Kumar said, "The centre was used by local terrorists. The terrorist who got injured during the encounter with security forces here on Sunday was brought to this centre. There is a hideout adjacent to this call centre where terrorists from different regions came. Following the information received by Srinagar police, the police formed a team with Army and CRPF to carry out the bust."

4 terrorists gunned down in Hyderpora

Four terrorists have been neutralised in the Hyderpora area of Srinagar after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists. This comes a day after a policeman was injured in firing by terrorists in Srinagar. Based on specific input about the presence of terrorists in the Jamalata area of Nawa Kadal, a raid was carried out by a small party of Srinagar Police, sources informed. During the said raid, as the team approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists started indiscriminate firing upon them, resulting in injuries to one police personnel, a release in the matter stated, sources added.

A similar encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Bemina area of Srinagar on Thursday. One terrorist was neutralised in the encounter. Over the past few days, terrorist activities have witnessed a sudden hike in the Valley as informed by the Home Ministry sources. As a part of it, several civilians were also killed in a series of targeted killings. Earlier on Friday, a terrorist who was reportedly planning a suicide attack in Srinagar was taken down by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

