Srinagar: BDS Rushes To Spot After Finding Suspicious Bag On Road; Garbage Found Inside

In the latest development from the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, an unidentified suspicious bag was found lying on the road at the Rawalpora area of uptown Srinagar on Sunday morning. Following the discovery of the unattended bags, the authorities were prompted to suspend vehicular traffic in the area on the Srinagar-Jammu highway fearing explosives inside the bag.

Jammu & Kashmir | Unattended bag found at Rawalpora Srinagar, vehicular traffic suspended in the area. Police, security forces & Bomb Disposal Squad are present at the spot



Later, teams of the J&K Police, security forces, as well as the Bomb Disposal Squad (BSD) reached the spot to check the bag. However, the BDS after checking the bag thoroughly got to know that there were no explosives in the bag but just garbage. Speaking on the same, the police officials and security officials present at the spot in Rawalpora said,

"The bag found contained no explosive. The Bomb Disposal Squad team infused explosives into the bag to blast it. The bag contained only garbage."

Notably, this came just a day after an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered from the Srinagar-Baramulla highway on Saturday. The security forces taking quick actions suspended the traffic and later were successful in averting a major tragedy. The incident took place in the Puthkah area of Sopore where the IED was located in the Sangrama stretch of the highway.

It is pertinent to note that the security forces continue to remain on an alert following the recent rise in terrorist activities in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Multiple incidents of terrorist attacks on civilians and personnel have been reported from the valley in the past few weeks.

Image: ANI