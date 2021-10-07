Following a terrorist attack on teachers in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, former Director-General of Police (DGP) Shesh Paul Vaid said that such brutality is being carried out on instructions of the "ISI sitting across." The former DGP added that such attacks are to threaten the community which is planning on returning to the valley. On Thursday, in another horrific incident in Srinagar, Srinagar's Sangam School principal Satinder Kaur and teacher Deepak Chand were shot at and killed by terrorists.

Talking about the terrorist attack, the former J&K DGP said, "This is instructed by the ISI sitting across. This is a hardcore agenda against whatever minority is left in Kashmir. They also want to send a message that after the abrogation of Article 370 things are not normal so you cannot come to Kashmir. They want to eradicate whatever Kashmiri Pandit community that is left in J&K."

Further speaking on the reason behind such terrorist attacks, the former security official said that terrorists are trying to spread fear so that people cannot go return to Jammu and Kashmir.

Two teachers killed in a terrorist attack at a government school in the Iddgah Sangam area of Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2021

Civilians targeted in Jammu and Kashmir

In a gruesome attack, unidentified terrorists on Thursday shot dead two Hindu teachers, one of them a school principal, in Jammu and Kashmir. Both the teachers had sustained injuries in the terror attack and were rushed to a hospital but they succumbed on the way and were declared brought dead. This comes a day after three civilians were killed in separate terrorist attacks in Srinagar and Bandipora.

Three innocents were killed in separate terrorist attacks in Kashmir on Tuesday evening. Two attacks were carried out in Srinagar within minutes and one in Bandipora. A Kashmiri pandit identified as Makhan Lal Bindroo was first shot dead outside his pharmacy in Srinagar, near Iqbal Park. The second attack was done on Virender Paswan in Madina Chowk Lalbazar area of Srinagar while Mohd Shafi Lone was the third victim of the brutality in Bandipora District. Security forces had arrested six terrorists from the Bandipora region. More details are awaited as the search is ongoing.