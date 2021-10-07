Last Updated:

'Hardcore agenda..' | 'Srinagar Civilian Killing Done On Orders From ISI Sitting Across,' Says Former J&K DGP

After three civilians were killed in Srinagar and Bandipora of J&K on Tuesday, two teachers from a Srinagar school were gunned down by terrorists on Thursday

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana

Image: ANI/Representative


Following a terrorist attack on teachers in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, former Director-General of Police (DGP) Shesh Paul Vaid said that such brutality is being carried out on instructions of the "ISI sitting across." The former DGP added that such attacks are to threaten the community which is planning on returning to the valley. On Thursday, in another horrific incident in Srinagar, Srinagar's Sangam School principal Satinder Kaur and teacher Deepak Chand were shot at and killed by terrorists.

Talking about the terrorist attack, the former J&K DGP said, "This is instructed by the ISI sitting across. This is a hardcore agenda against whatever minority is left in Kashmir. They also want to send a message that after the abrogation of Article 370 things are not normal so you cannot come to Kashmir. They want to eradicate whatever Kashmiri Pandit community that is left in J&K."

Further speaking on the reason behind such terrorist attacks, the former security official said that terrorists are trying to spread fear so that people cannot go return to Jammu and Kashmir. 

Civilians targeted in Jammu and Kashmir

In a gruesome attack, unidentified terrorists on Thursday shot dead two Hindu teachers, one of them a school principal, in Jammu and Kashmir. Both the teachers had sustained injuries in the terror attack and were rushed to a hospital but they succumbed on the way and were declared brought dead. This comes a day after three civilians were killed in separate terrorist attacks in Srinagar and Bandipora.

READ | Farooq Abdullah meets family of Kashmiri Pandit killed by terrorists in Srinagar

Three innocents were killed in separate terrorist attacks in Kashmir on Tuesday evening. Two attacks were carried out in Srinagar within minutes and one in Bandipora. A Kashmiri pandit identified as Makhan Lal Bindroo was first shot dead outside his pharmacy in Srinagar, near Iqbal Park. The second attack was done on Virender Paswan in Madina Chowk Lalbazar area of Srinagar while Mohd Shafi Lone was the third victim of the brutality in Bandipora District. Security forces had arrested six terrorists from the Bandipora region. More details are awaited as the search is ongoing.

READ | J&K Police arrest 6 terrorists from Bandipora after three civilians get killed
READ | J&K: Kashmiri Pandit organisation protest killing of civilians by terrorists in Srinagar
READ | Heinous: Kashmiri Pandit Pharmacist Killed By Terrorists In J&K's Srinagar
READ | J&K: Shiv Sena protests in Srinagar against killing of three civilians by terrorists
Tags: Srinagar, JK, Jammu and Kashmir
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND