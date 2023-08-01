Srinagar Downtown Witnessing A Rush Of Tourists, Terror Threat A Thing Of Past: J&K DGP

"Terrorism is down but not over fully as the anti-national elements try to disturb the prevailing peace," said Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Tuesday. Talking about the situation in J&K particularly post the abrogation of Article 370, the DGP said, “Change is quite visible, particularly in the downtown in Srinagar where people earlier would 'fear' to go but now the same area is witnessing a rush of tourists from different parts of the country."

“Time has come to hit the sports grounds, located in downtown with football or with the hockey stick,” DGP said. Sharing details about the anti-terror operations in the Union Territory, Singh said, “A good number of successful operations were carried out by the Jammu & Kashmir Police. These successful anti-terror operations help us in maintaining peace in the valley. Terror activities have become the things of the past."

Eliminating Foreign Trained (FT) terrorists have always been considered a challenge for the police and security forces and to neutralise the threat, the Police are carrying out anti-terror operations regularly. “Presence of FTs has been felt in south Kashmir, we are working on some important anti-terror operations currently,” said DGP Singh.

He further informed that since 2022 till today, 20 big narco-terrorism modules were busted by the Jammu and Kashmir police. "The number of local terrorists across J&K has been brought down to double digits. This is for the first time when the number of active local terrorists is all-time low,” DGP said and credited the synergy among the various security agencies for the success.

Terming the crackdown on narco-terrorism 'a priority', DGP Singh informed that Pakistan is making all possible efforts to push narco-terrorism into the Indian territory, however, the alertness on the ground is foiling all attempts of the enemy country. “Police along with other security forces are alert to thwart any nefarious design of the enemy,” he added.