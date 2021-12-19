Srinagar Encounter: Forces Eliminate Lashkar Terrorist In Harwan Area Of J&K's District

In another significant victory for the forces in Jammu and Kashmir, a terrorist has been gunned down in Srinagar encounter. A fight between J&K Forces and terrorists broke out on early Sunday in the Harwan area of the district and after almost three hours of encounter, a terrorist was eliminated, informed J&K Police officials.

According to Republic Media Network's sources, the terrorist is from a Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist outfit however an official confirmation is awaited. Reportedly, an encounter broke out at the outskirts of Kashmir based on inputs provided by Srinagar’s Cargo police.

This also comes nearly five days after terrorists had carried out a barbaric attack on Indian security forces where three police officers received martyrdom wheres more than a dozen were admitted to hospital after sustaining critical injuries.

Srinagar terrorist attack: Three police officers martyred, 14 injured

The cowardly act was carried out by the terrorists in Srinagar on Monday, December 13 evening that claimed the lives of three policemen and further injured 14 others. It is also said to be one of the major terrorist attacks in the Kashmir valley since the recent targeted killings of migrant workers. The ghastly attack took place when a Jammu and Kashmir police bus carrying personnel of the 9th Battalion to Zewan police camp was attacked by terrorists belonging to the terror outfit, Kashmir Tigers (an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammed), terrorists opened fire on a police vehicle in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar.

IGP Kashmir confirms Pakistan's role in the attack

A Pakistani assailant was involved in a terror attack, Republic has learnt. While confirming the hand of the Pakistani assailant in the attack, Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar told Republic that the police has identified all terrorists who were involved in the attack.

While speaking with Republic’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, amid the ongoing investigation, Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar asserted, "the terrorist involved in the attack was a Pakistan trained terrorist." He added that police are conducting the investigation and are determined that they "will eliminate all involved in this attack." Meanwhile, the brutality was carried out on the same day when J&K Police neutralized two LeT terrorists including a foreign terrorist in a brief chance encounter at the Rangreth area of Srinagar.