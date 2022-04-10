Srinagar Encounter: Pakistan Links Emerge; Fake Aadhaar Cards Used By Terrorists Accessed

In an exclusive, the Republic accessed the fake Aadhaar cards of two Pakistani terrorists killed in an encounter in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. According to the IGP of the Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar, both of the terrorists killed during the encounter were from Pakistan and had an association with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Their bodies have been recovered, police officials said.

On Sunday, April 10, in another boost to anti-terror operations, Jammu and Kashmir Police eliminated two terrorists in J&K's Srinagar. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the J&K police launched a joint operation, where the forces gunned down two terrorists belonging to LeT. The encounter took place in the Dalgate area of Srinagar, which is considered a tourist hub.

According to the Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar, along with the dead bodies, arms, ammunition, and other incriminating materials were recovered. Also, the two Pakistan terrorists killed in the Srinagar encounter on Sunday had faked Aadhaar cards.

Police officials told the Republic that both of these LeT terrorists were staying in a Paying Gues facility in Jammu. Terrorists were hiding in a PG in Khanyar after carrying out an attack on CRPF jawans, said the police officials. The police will further investigate how these terrorists got the fake Aadhaar cards.

"Terrorists who carried out the attack on CRPF on 4th April belonged to Pakistan and were from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Both were gunned down...Our personnel become a soft target of militants. Militancy is declining and we'll ensure it dwindles further," IGP Kashmir said.

02 #Pakistani #terrorists who were involved in recent #terror attack on CRPF Personnel, neutralised in #Srinagar #Encounter. Arms & ammunition, other incriminating materials recovered: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 10, 2022

Forces avenged killing of CRPF Jawan in Maisuma

"Terrorists who carried out the attack on CRPF on 4th April belonged to Pakistan... Both were gunned down," IGP Kashmir said. It is pertinent to mention that one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was killed and another was injured on April 4 after terrorists attacked security forces near Maisuma Bridge in Srinagar's Lal Chowk.

In the terror attack, Head Constable Vishal Kumar succumbed to injuries. After the attack, heavy security was deployed near Maisuma Bridge while the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF have launched a joint cordon and search operation to track down the assailants.

On Sunday, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the J&K police launched a joint operation, where the forces gunned down two terrorists, thus avenging the killing of the CRPF jawan in Maisuma.

'Terrorism in Kashmir reducing': IGP Kashmir

Earlier on Wednesday, IGP Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar, had informed that 68 terrorists were neutralised in 40 successful operations in the Kashmir Valley since December 2021. IGP Kumar said “Many successful operations have been carried out. Most of these operations are clean and without any collateral damage. Neutralising a terrorist doesn't give any happiness to anyone, but the fact remains that the person with a weapon is a threat to society. We can't ignore this threat."

The IGP Kashmir Zone had also warned that while the focus remains on maintaining peace on the ground, as Pakistan is trying hard to give impetus to violence by giving instructions to their stooges to attack soft targets. Kumar further noted that terrorism in Kashmir is reducing. For the first time in history, the number of local active terrorists has reduced to less than 82, he said.