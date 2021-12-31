Srinagar: Forces Eliminate 3 Terrorists Including 1 From JeM Involved In Zewan Attack

In another major win for the Jammu and Kashmir forces, three terrorists were neutralised in the Srinagar encounter that started at midnight on Friday. After almost 6 hours of fight, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar informed that out of three terrorists, one has been identified as Suhail Ahmad Rather from Pakistan backed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror outfit. The encounter broke out in the Pantha Chowk area of the district, the same region where three police officers were martyred and at least 14 others were injured by terrorists on December 13.

An important update provided by the J&K security officials is that with the death of Rather, all the terrorists involved in the Zewan terror attack have been now neutralised.

One of the killed #terrorists has been identified as Suhail Ahmad Rather of #terror outfit JeM. As revealed during yesterday’s PC, terrorist Suhail was also involved in #ZewanTerrorAttack. All terrorists involved in Zewan attack have been #neutralised: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/8qu081u8mV — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 31, 2021

Srinagar encounter: Key details

The encounter broke at around 12 AM on Friday and after almost six hours of fight, three terrorists were neutralised. However, three police officers and one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel also sustained injuries. Arms and ammunition have also been recovered.

The injured personnel have been shifted to the hospital:

#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: In the initial exchange of fire, 03 Police personnel & 01 CRPF personnel got injured & were subsequently shifted to hospital. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/M0d6l04cT2 — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 30, 2021

Zewan Terror Attack- What had happened:

A day after the cowardly incident took place, an video was released by Pakistan-backed terrorist outfit Kashmir Tigers (an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammed) on December 14 that read 'more to come' suggesting the terrorist group is behind the Srinagar attack. Importantly, the released video also has a graphic of the JeM chief and the US-designated terrorist Masood Azhar with a tweet of Kashmir Zone Police's update on the attack.

Terrorists, on December 13 opened fire on a police vehicle in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar. According to the Kashmir Zone Police, 3 personnel have been martyred in the attack, and at least 14 are reported to be injured. All the injured personnel have been evacuated to the hospital and the area has been cordoned off. The attack took place near the Zewan area of Srinagar.

7 JeM terrorists neutralised in two days

With the latest terrorist identification, it has been confirmed that a total of 7 JeM terrorists have been neutralised as six terrorists were eliminated yesterday in two separate encounters, all belonging to the same terror outfit. The encounters took place on the intervening night of December 29 and 30 in Anantnag and Kulgam.