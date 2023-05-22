Srinagar G20 Meet: Draft 'National Strategy On Film Tourism’ Out; 'Kashmir Best Location'

The government on Monday unveiled the draft 'National Strategy on Film Tourism' (NSFT) at the third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar to provide a roadmap for harnessing the role of films in promoting tourist destinations. According to the draft, the vision of NSFT is to position India as a preferred country of choice for producing motion pictures which will further stimulate tourism into the country.

The NSFT seeks to "leverage the natural, heritage and cultural assets of India and the people skills across both the Indian tourism industry and the Indian motion picture industries to make India a vibrant global destination of film tourism for international and domestic language motion films."

Speaking at the event, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said that there could not be a better place than Kashmir for shooting movies. He also assured assistance from the Centre during the shooting in the Valley.

"There cannot be a better place than Kashmir for shooting movies. We'll (Centre) go out of our way in providing assistance in shooting movies and shoot locations and help to shift film destinations from any other part to Kashmir," Kant said during the side event on 'Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation'.

Kashmir best location a producer or director can find: MoS Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that Kashmir is the "best location" a film producer or director can find. "This is the time of revival and moment of rejuvenation. The first star of Bombay films was produced by Jammu and Kashmir - Kundan Lal Saigal. Jammu and Kashmir have hugely contributed to the film industry. In recent times, another Punjabi family came from the state- of Ramanand Sagar. Raaj Kumar also hails from Kashmir," he said.

Singh said that there is a huge potential in the Union territory. "When film tourism happens, it will be two-way traffic. We have a lot of handsome faces here waiting for breaks."

Ram Charan at G20 Summit in Kashmir

Actor Ram Charan also took part in the G20 event and called Kashmir magical. "Kashmir is that kind of a place, I have been coming here since 1986, my father shot extensively here in Gulmarg and Sonamarg. I have shot in this auditorium in 2016. This place has something magical, it is such a surreal feeling coming to Kashmir, and it draws the attention of everyone," he said.