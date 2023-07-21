Srinagar Gears Up For First Batch Of 20 Electric Buses Under Smart City Project

In an effort to make Srinagar greener, the Jammu and Kashmir government is planning to introduce electric vehicle buses in the city, soon. Initially, around 20 E-buses will undergo prototype testing where their performance will be assessed.

The test drive is also required to study whether any modifications are required, said an official. He further added that these buses will come in two sizes - 9 metres and 12 metres - and are expected to cover a minimum distance of 200 kilometres per day.

Once the green signal is received from all the departments, buses will be made functional across Srinagar.

"In order to improve public transport and reduce pollution the administration has planned to launch a fleet of 100 Smart e-Buses by the end of this year December this year, however, the first 20 buses are expected to arrive by the end of this month (July). These E-buses will facilitate safer, greener, and more reliable transportation for the public and will play a vital role in facilitating tourists,” the official told Republic.

The E-bus has many other modern features like a public announcement system, air conditioner, 2 USB ports per seat, and adequate luggage space to facilitate the passengers to keep their belongings during their journey.

Meanwhile, the passengers can also get details like real-time tracking of buses and how many seats are vacant along with the expected time of arrival. It will eliminate the need for paper tickets and help in the move towards the greener option of contactless ticketing.

The initiative will play a significant role in savings on ticketing costs. Apart from reducing pollution levels, these electric buses will also be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities like panic buttons, location systems, CCTV, stop request systems, and other security-related features.

The official added, “Electric vehicles are the future of transport as they are eco-friendly, ideal for the urban environment, and contribute towards reducing pollution levels”

The government is looking to provide quality transport facilities to the public in the Union Territory to augment the public transportation system which will also help in boosting revenue generation. Other viable and lucrative routes would also be included in the transportation network.