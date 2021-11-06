Srinagar International Airport Declared 'Major Airport' By Central Government

Sheikh Ul Alam International Airport, also known as Srinagar airport, has been declared as a "major airport" on Saturday by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The following development has come into effect under subsection (1) of Section 2 of the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India Act, 2008.

The Gazette notification issued by the ministry on Saturday read, "In the exercise of the powers conferred by Sub-Section (i) of Section 2 of the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India Act, 2008 (No.27 of 2008), the Central Government hereby declares the airport at Srinagar as Major Airport."

Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had inaugurated an International flight operation at Srinagar airport. He had inaugurated the first direct flight between Srinagar and Sharjah and UAE.

The Union Home and cooperation minister had said that this will help in boosting tourism and bring in more investment in the union territory. Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu had called it a big milestone. "It's the first international flight connecting two regions, which have deep cultural, social and hopefully will have economic bonds too," he had said.

India discusses overflight clearance for Srinagar-Sharjah flight with Pakistan

According to sources, India on Thursday raised the issue of overflight clearance for Srinagar-Sharjah flight with Pakistan through diplomatic channels and asked them to grant "in the larger interest of the common people."

“This matter was promptly taken up with Pakistan through diplomatic channels and we have requested Pakistan to grant overflight clearance for this flight in the larger interest of the common people who have booked tickets on this route,” the source said.