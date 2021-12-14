Srinagar: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh Inspects Attack Site, Checks On Injured Police Personnel

The Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday visited 13 policemen in the hospital who were injured in the Srinagar terror attack by LeT on Monday. The Director-General of Police also visited the site of the incident, near Zewan, where the terrorists had cowardly attacked the police vehicle in the dark on 13 December.

The DGP visited the site of the attack before meeting the officers and Jawans at the Armed Police Complex Zewan. The DGP also inspected the Police Bus that had been attacked during the incident. ADGP Armed, S. J. M. Gillani, IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, DIG Central Kashmir Range Sujit Kumar, IR/ARP Commandants, and SSP Srinagar were also present.

J&K DGP inspects attack site, inquires about health of injured policemen

He then went to 92 Base Hospital to inquire about the health of the injured police officers who had heroically withstood the terrorists' sneak attack. He also spoke with the parents and relatives of the injured cops, assuring them that all assistance would be provided to them. DGP Dilbag Singh praised the personnel for retaliating against the terrorists, stating that their quick response prevented a potentially catastrophic loss. He also praised the driver for acting calmly and quickly throughout the tragedy.

The DGP further informed that one terrorist was injured during the retaliation by the police and promised that the offenders would be brought to justice as quickly as possible. During his meeting with the other officers, while reviewing the security arrangements, Singh also paid a heartfelt tribute to the policemen who were martyred in the cowardly assault. In honour of the three policemen who lost their lives, a two-minute silence was observed. He instructed the personnel to use protective gear for personal safety and to take all necessary precautions while on duty and during travel between the camps and deployment locations.

Terror group releases barbarous video on Srinagar attack

Pakistan-backed terrorist outfit "Kashmir Tigers" (an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammed) released an inhumane video that says "more to come" - suggesting the terror group is behind the barbaric attack. The video shows disturbing visuals of the attack along with a graphic of the JeM chief and the US-designated terrorist Masood Azhar. It detailed the sequence of events in the attack and made false claims about the martyrs.

