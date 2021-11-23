Srinagar: Kashmiri Human Rights Activist Khurram Parvez Arrested By NIA Following Raids

Kashmiri Human Rights activist Khurram Parvez has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), hours after the agency conducted raids at his residence in the Sonwar area of Srinagar. His office in the Amira Kadal area of the city was also raided.

According to sources, Khurram has been arrested under case number 30/2021 by NIA. The probing agency was assisted by Kashmir Police and CRPF personnel during the raids. His electronic devices such as phone and laptop have been seized. He will be taken to Delhi for further questioning, sources said.

Meanwhile, agency sources signalled that the recent action may be linked to the Jammu and Kashmir terrorism conspiracy case in which NIA had arrested two accused persons on November 12.

NIA arrests 2 more accused in Terror conspiracy case in J&K

On November 12, NIA had arrested two accused persons from Sopore, who were allegedly involved in the recent attacks in the Union Territory where multiple civilians and police personnel were killed. The arrested conspirators are Nasir Mir and Muzaffar Ganaie. So far, 27 arrests have been made in the case. The NIA informed that the accused are terror associates of various groups and have been offering logistical and material support to terrorists.

"The case relates to conspiracy both physically and in cyberspace for undertaking violent terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir and other major cities including New Delhi, by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and similar other outfits and their affiliates such as the Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF)," NIA informed in an official press release.

NIA arrests 02 more accused persons in J&K Terrorism Conspiracy Case (RC-29/2021/NIA/DLI) pic.twitter.com/Wx5UoDRvK6 — NIA India (@NIA_India) November 12, 2021

NIA added, "These terrorists and cadres have affected several terrorist acts including the killings of numerous civilians and security personnel, unleashing a reign of terror in the valley of Kashmir, thereby challenging the writ of the state. Accordingly, registered the case as RC 29/2021/NIA/DLI dated 10.10.2021 and initiated the investigation. NIA has arrested 27 persons till now."

A preliminary probe has revealed that the arrested accused persons are overground workers (OGWs) of various proscribed terrorist groups and have been providing material and logistical support to terrorists.

Image: Republic World