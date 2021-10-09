Srinagar Killings Spark Nationwide Rage; Kashmiri Pandits Agitate Demanding Justice

Amid growing outrage over the targeted killings of innocent civilians and minorities in Kashmir, protests have erupted across the country against the terror attacks in the valley.

The Kashmiri Hindu Organization and several members of the Sikh community held protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantra on Saturday demanding justice for the Srinagar killings. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad also held protests in Jammu seeking action over the multiple deaths reported in the valley over the last week.

Fear grappled over Srinagar after the murders of four innocent civilians at the hands of terrorists. Makhan Lal Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit and the owner of a popular and old Srinagar pharmacy was shot dead by Pakistani-backed terrorists in J&K. Within a span of sixty minutes, terrorists shot dead a street vendor from Bihar's Bhagalpur, Virender Paswan. The terrorists then killed two teachers for having saluted India's Tricolour on August 15. In the fourth attack, a civilian identified as Mohd Shafi Lone, a resident of Naidkhai was shot at point-blank.

Srinagar targeted killings

The Sikh community has demanded the J&K administration look into the matter seriously and provide them safe cover. Several government officials in the valley have called for a strike as part of their agitation.

The Gurudwara Praband Committee also expressed grief over the killing of the Sikh school principal and urged the administration to take measures for the security of the minorities. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, the Committee's Secretary Navtej Singh said that if killing minorities was the solution then it was better if they left Kashmir.

On Friday, Jammu Kashmir People's Forum came on the streets in large numbers demanding justice for the civilians who lost their lives and called for action against attackers. The enraged protestors slammed Pakistan for its state-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir.

A Kashmiri Pandit activist participating in the protest said, "The terrorists across the border are frustrated post abrogation of articles 370 and 35A. They thought that soft targets are Kashmiri Hindus because they think if they target Kashmiri Hindus and Sikhs then they will gain but that is not true. This is new India with new Kashmir and if any more killings happen then we will come out on roads and sit and ensure that no Hindus or Sikhs are targeted again," he added.

Home Minister Amit Shah reviews security in J&K

On October 7, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called for a high-level security meeting to discuss the overall security situation with a prime focus on Jammu and Kashmir. The Home Minister was apprised by the security situation by security advisors including NSA Ajit Doval, BSF, CRPF heads, and Director of IB. In the meeting that went for over two and a half hours, pertinent issues including anti-drone strategy, security concerns associated with Jammu and Kashmir, and the strategy to nab terrorists were discussed.