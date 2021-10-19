The local citizens of Jammu and Kashmir staged a massive protest at the heart of Srinagar, Lal Chowk, on Tuesday demanding justice for the targeted civilian killings and arrest of those responsible for it. The protesters carried banners with ''Allah invites you to the home of peace' written on them. In the last 12 days, a total of nine civilians have lost their lives in the Union Territory which included four labourers from parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Protesters raise their voice for poor labourers:

"Please stop killing these poor labourers and bring the culprit in front, this is voice of Kashmir. We are facing a lot of problemns including a disturbed environment in our surroundings and in children. Our employment is at risk with labourers getting killed and those who are left planning to return," said one of the protesters.

While another, in a message to Biharis said that every time someone is killed here we feel exactly how everyone else does.

"The way you feel hurt, the same way we also feel hurt. My request to Biharis and those labourers is that please don't say Kashmiris have killed you because you have been working here for so long and I request Kashmiris to give extra money to these labourers now. For those who died, we need to find out who did it," added another protester.

Civilian killings in J&K

On October 5, Kashmiri Pandit Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent chemist and member was killed in the Iqbal Park area of Srinagar inside his pharmacy. On the same evening, Virendar Paswan, a non-local street vendor was killed at Lal Bazar while Muhammad Shafi Lone, a cab driver was also shot dead.

Laster, on October 7, Deepak Chand a Kashmiri Pandit teacher and Supinder Kour, a Sikh principal were killed in the Sangam Eidgah area of Srinagar. On October 16, two non-local labourers - Arvind Kumar Shah of Banka Bihar and Sagir Ahmad of Uttar Pradesh were killed by terrorists in Eidgah Srinagar and Litter Pulwama.

On October 17 three non-local labourers from Bihar were fired upon by terrorists in Wanpoh, Kulgam. Two of them died on the spot. The innocents were identified as Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev and the injured was identified as Chunchun Reshi Dev. All are residents of Bihar.