Srinagar: Main Organizer Of Protests In The City Held

In a major success, Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested a man who was the main organizer of protests in various parts of Srinagar city. Police said that they have succeeded in arresting the main organizer of Anchar protests in Chanpora area of South Zone of Srinagar city.

Accused involved in organising protests in Srinagar

“He has been identified as Bashir Ahmad Qureshi, resident of Tangdhar, at present Baghi-Mehtab, Srinagar,” a police spokesman said. He said that according to police records he was involved in organizing violent anti-national protests in Srinagar city especially in the Anchar area of Soura. “Qureshi is involved in several cases including case FIR No. 66/2019, FIR No. 67/2019, 68/2019, FIR No. 73/2019, FIR No. 79//2019, FIR No. 85/2019 under relevant sections of law registered in Police Station Soura”, he said. He said that during the preliminary investigation, officers learnt about his links with separatists.

“As per the police records, he has played the main role in the provocation of the youth and instigating them to carry out anti-national protests and stone-pelting on police and Security Forces”. He also played the main role in organizing unlawful gatherings and violent protests leading to the loss of property and injuries to the civilians in the area. He said that the police was investigating the case and was trying to find out whether the arrested individual had links with terrorist outfits and their handlers across in Pakistan.

Noose tightened against people organising anti-national protests

Police have tightened their noose against the people who are organizing anti-national protests across Kashmir valley and those who are threatening people by pasting threatening posters. In the past few weeks several people have been arrested who were threating locals shopkeepers against opening their shops, these individuals were publishing and pasting posters across various cities threatening people to observe strike.

Just yesterday the deputy commissioner Srinagar had issued instructions to the police to take strict possible action against the individuals who were threating people in Srinagar city.

On August 5 this year, the parliament decided to abrogate discriminatory articles like Article 370 and 35 A and ever since there has been completely normalcy in Kashmir valley, a fact that Pakistani based terrorists and separatist leadership in the valley are not comfortable with. “These separatists want to instigate people to resort to violence but that is not happening, hence they are threatening people, but again we will not let this happen,” a senior police officer said.

