Srinagar: Martyred J&K Cop Saifullah Qadri's Killer Eliminated In An Encounter In Soura

In a major breaking from the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, an encounter is currently underway in Soura in Srinagar where a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist has been eliminated. The LeT terrorist named Adil Parray was involved in the killing of two J&K Police personnel, including cop Saifullah Qadri, and injuring his 9-year-old daughter.

"LeT terrorist Adil Parray of Ganderbal who was involved in the killing of two JKP personnel Gh Hassan Dar in Sangam & Saifullah Qadri in Anchar Soura & injuring a 9-year-old girl, killed in a chance encounter with a small team of Police," said Vijay Kumar, IGP, Kashmir. IGP Kumar further informed that 100 terrorists have been killed in the valley since January 2022.

Soon after the LeT terrorists killing, Lashkar-e-Taiba's Offshoot TRF released a statement, stating that they would avenge Adil's death.

Terrorist shoots policeman, his daughter

On May 24, a terrorist had fired on Saifullah Qadri, a police official, in the Soura area of Srinagar. Hours after the firing, he succumbed to his injuries. His 9-year-old daughter, who was with him received bullet injuries as well. She was taken to JVC Hospital, Bemina. As per sources, Qadri was taking his daughter to tuition classes at the time of the attack. Later that day, the late police officer's wreath-laying ceremony took place. The Resistance Front (TRF), which is an offshoot of Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Reacting to the incident, J&K L-G Manoj Sinha had said, "I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Soura, Srinagar. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. I salute the martyr Policeman SgCt Saifullah Qadri. His service to the nation and supreme sacrifice will always be remembered."

The IGP Kashmir had then said, "Terrorists have crossed every limit of humanity, they also fired at his 9-yr-old daughter who got injured. I assure you that we'll neutralize whoever is involved."