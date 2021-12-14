Srinagar: Martyred Personnel Laid To Rest As Death Toll Reaches 3; 1 Terrorist Killed

While major action is currently underway in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, tributes are being paid to Jammu and Kashmir police personnel Shafiq Ali who lost his life in the Srinagar terrorist attack on Monday. Shafiq Ali along with another police officer Gulam Hassan lost their lives in the line of duty on Monday night, while another personnel succumbed to injuries on Tuesday morning.

The cowardly act carried out by the terrorists in Srinagar on Monday evening claimed the lives of three policemen and further injured 14 others. It is also said to be one of the major terrorist attacks in the Kashmir valley since the recent targeted killings of migrant workers.

Notably, the Indian armed forces in a befitting reply to the terrorists have launched an encounter in J&K's Poonch district on Tuesday further knocking down one terrorist. The security forces have reportedly launched a cordon and search operation in the Surankote area after receiving inputs on the presence of terrorists. Later the operation turned out into an encounter killing one terrorist. However, the body is yet to be recovered from the encounter site.

Terrorists attack police van in Srinagar

The ghastly attack took place on the evening of 13 December, Monday when a Jammu and Kashmir police bus carrying personnel of the 9th Battalion to Zewan police camp was attacked by terrorists belonging to the terror outfit, Kashmir Tigers (an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammed). In the attack, two policemen were martyred while many others were said to be injured.

This attack came just two days after two policemen were killed after terrorists opened fire at a police team in Kashmir's Bandipora.

Image: Republic World