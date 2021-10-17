Srinagar Mayor Condemns 'barbaric Terror Attack' On Non-local Labourers In J&K's Kulgam

Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu on Sunday condemned the barbaric terror attack on the non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. Calling the attacks 'senseless and barbaric, Matu prayed for the recovery of the injured person in the incident.

In a tweet, the mayor of Srinagar said, "In the strongest of terms condemn yet another barbaric terror attack in Kulgam resulting in the death of two non-local workers. Madness! Senseless and barbaric! My heart goes out to the families of the two deceased and I pray for the recovery of the third injured victim."

Two more non-local labourers- Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev- were attacked by terrorists at Wanpoh in the Kulgam district. In the incident, one non-local labourer was injured who has been shifted to hospital. Meanwhile, the Kashmir Police and security forces have cordoned off the area.

J&K National Conference has also condemned the terrorist attack. "Unreservedly condemn the barbaric attack in South Kashmir’s Wanpoh, Kulgam that claimed lives of 2 non-locals. May they rest in peace. Our condolences go out to their loved ones, may their families find the courage to bear the irreparable loss," the political party tweeted.

Targeted killings in Kashmir

The terrorists have launched targeted attacks against civilians, especially non-local labourers, in the valley, On October 6, prominent Kashmiri pandit Makhan Lal Bindoo, a non-local hawker and a taxi driver were shod dead. A day later, two teachers were assassinated. On Saturday, a hawker, Arbind Kumar and a carpenter, Sagir Ahmad, were shot dead by terrorists.

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) J&K has issued an emergency advisory amid the targeted killing in the valley. "All non-local labourers in your respective jurisdictions be brought to nearest police/CAPF/Army establishments/camps Just now. The matter is most urgent," the letter addressed to 'all dispols of Kashmir Zone including PDs' read.

L-G Manoj Sinha vows to avenge civilians' death

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in his monthly radio talk show 'Awaam ki Awaaz; on Sunday said that the terrorists and their sympathisers will be hunted down for attacks on civilians. "I pay my heartfelt tributes to the martyr civilians and condolences to the bereaved families. We'll hunt down terrorists, their sympathisers and avenge every drop of innocent civilians' blood," he had said.