Srinagar Mayor Condemns Grenade Attack On Forces; Says It Is 'as Evil As Evil Can Be'

After a grenade attack was reported from Srinagar of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday ahead of Republic Day celebrations across the country, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu condemned the incident, calling it a 'cowardly terror attack.'

In the strongest of terms and unequivocally condemn the cowardly terror attack at Hari Singh High Street today.



Targeting civilians in crowded marketplaces is as evil as evil can be.



My prayers for the swift and complete recovery of those injured. — Junaid Azim Mattu (@Junaid_Mattu) January 25, 2022

Grenade hurled at forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar

A grenade attack was reported from Srinagar of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, leaving four people injured. A police vehicle was targeted in a busy market area of Hari Singh High Street. The victims, who have sustained sprinter injuries, are admitted to S.M.H.S. Hospital. Terror group The Resistance Force (TRF) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Soon after the attack, the Srinagar Police said, 'all civilians are adviced to be vigilant in view of today’s grenade attack that caused minor splinter injuries to four locals. Please bring any suspicious movement/person to the notice of nearest security personnel. Let’s spoil the nefarious designs of anti-social elements."

The injured are identified as Asmat Jan, Tanveera and her husband Muhammad Shafi Bhat of Chattabal, Srinagar and a police inspector identified as Tanveer Ahmad. Their condition is stable as of now.

This is reportedly the second such attack in the area in two years. As of now, no casualty has been reported, but the attack has left a few shops and other properties damaged. A search operation is currently underway. This comes a week after a few terrorists had hurled a grenade on security forces in the Safakadal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. In the incident, one police personnel and a civilian were reportedly injured.

Image: Republic/Facebook