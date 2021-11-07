Srinagar Mayor Condemns Terror Attack On Cop; L-G Sinha Assures Action Against Attackers

Amid growing terror activity in Jammu and Kashmir, a police constable was shot dead by terrorists in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar on Sunday. The constable, identified as Tauseef, was shifted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The J&K constable was reportedly shot dead outside his home, from a close range. The slain cop had a bullet injury on his head. Security forces have launched search and cordon operations to nab the terrorists.

Lashing out at the cowardly and senseless act of terror, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu strongly condemned the killing of constable Tauseef. He expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and Tausif’s colleagues and friends.

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha also reacted to the brutal killing of the policeman, naming it an act of cowardice. He assured that perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice very soon. Further in his tweet, he expressed his condolences to the family of the slain cop.

Strong reactions also came from prominent leaders of Jammu and Kashmir including Ghulam Ahmad Mir of Congress, Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari.

Expressing anguish over the loss of a policeman, JKPCC chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir termed it as a shameful and mindless attack that is highly condemnable and unacceptable in a civilized society.

“I am deeply saddened and shocked to learn about the killing of Touseef Ahmad. I convey my deepest condolences to bereaved family and prayed for their courage to bear the irreparable loss,” the Congress leader said.

The JKPCC president also expressed serious concern over the deteriorating security situation, urging the government to take effective measures to deal with the situation and end the bloodshed.

Altaf Bukhari also stated that no civilized society can tolerate acts of belligerence, as he expressed solidarity with the bereaved family. In a statement issued on Sunday evening, Bukhari termed the incident as a highly reprehensible act while asserting that the radical forces in J&K have only added to the existing woes of the people.

“Since decades this pointless violence has fallen as a curse on the local populace while filling their lives with ceaseless miseries and dejection. Numerous windows and orphans are still yearning for their lost loved ones. Today’s dastardly act at Bemina has added another precious human life to this senseless bloodshed,” he remarked.

Altaf Bukhari demands ex-gratia for next to kin of slain cop

Bukhari said these acts of belligerence are only aimed to disrupt the peace in the valley and create an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty. He said perpetrators must be nabbed and brought to justice for this inhumane act at the earliest.

The Apni Party leader called on the government to disburse adequate ex-gratia to the family of the slain cop who was the sole bread earner for his family.

Image: PTI