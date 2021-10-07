Acknowledging that the deceased Virender Paswan's family deserves "every last bit of our empathy, moral support and affection," Srinagar Mayor and First citizen Junaid Azim Mattu has decided to travel to Bihar. Paswan was one of the three civilians who were killed in terrorist attacks on Tuesday night. He was a non-Kashmiri street vendor who was killed in the Madina Chowk Lalbazar area of Srinagar.

The deceased residing in Alamgari Bazar Zadibal of Srinagar originally hailed from Bihar’s Bhagalpur.

Will personally travel to Bhagalpur, Bihar to meet the family of Virender Paswan - a poor street vendor who was mercilessly killed by terrorists at Lal Bazar, Srinagar.



His family deserves every last bit of our empathy, moral support and affection. We mourn his tragic demise. — Junaid Azim Mattu (@Junaid_Mattu) October 6, 2021

Twitteratis hail Srinagar Mayor Mattu for his gesture and initiative.

Excellent Junaid bhai. Political leadership in valley must understand social security of all sections are their responsibility as it’s for security force’s. — सत्येन्द्र त्रिपाठी (@isatyendra) October 6, 2021

Good social gesture. Social environment should also isolate the terrorists and help security forces to do the rest — Ved Malik (@Vedmalik1) October 6, 2021

Absolutely! A very Welcome move! https://t.co/bG0IDMZqnI — zafar sareshwala 🇮🇳 (@zafarsareshwala) October 6, 2021

Terrorist attacks in J&K

In a horrifying incident on Tuesday, October 5 night, three innocents were killed in separate terrorist attacks in Kashmir. Two attacks were carried out in Srinagar within minutes apart and one in Bandipora. A Kashmiri pandit identified as Makhan Lal Bindroo was first shot dead outside his pharmacy in Srinagar, near Iqbal Park. The second attack was done on Virender Paswan in Madina Chowk Lalbazar area of Srinagar while Mohd Shafi Lone was the third victim of the brutality in Bandipora District.

The J&K Police initiated oppressions to nab the terrorist and successfully arrested six by Wednesday evening from Bandipora. The main accused is still on the run and an investigation is going on. Meanwhile, protests erupted in different parts of the valley region demanding justice for those who got killed and a solution to the continued terrorist attacks. While condoling the cruelty, Jammu Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah said that these were 'targeted attacks in Srinagar'.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha immediately called for an urgent security meeting in connection to the killings of three innocent citizens along with DGP Kashmir. Condemning the act, LG Sinha had also tweeted saying "the barbaric act of killing innocent people is against humanity." He also offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families amid hours of grief. Meanwhile, Jammu Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah described the killing of innocents as a "targeted attack in Srinagar." Moreover, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter and wrote "condemn the killing." She tweeted mentioning "such acts of violence have no place in our society."