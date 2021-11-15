Srinagar: Two Terrorists Gunned Down In Anti-terror Ops Underway In Hyderpora

Update:

In the latest development, Jammu & Kashmir Police CGP confirmed that two terrorists were gunned down in anti-terror operations on Tuesday.

In a major development, a terrorist has been neutralised in the Hyderpora area of Srinagar on Monday after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists. The operation is still underway.

This comes a day after a policeman was injured in firing by terrorists in Srinagar. Based on specific input about the presence of terrorists in the Jamalata area of Nawa Kadal, a raid was carried out by a small party of Srinagar Police, sources informed. During the said raid, as the team approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists started indiscriminate firing upon them, resulting in injuries to one police personnel, a release in the matter stated, sources added.

A similar encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Bemina area of Srinagar on Thursday. One terrorist was neutralised in the encounter.

Constable shot dead in Srinagar

Last week, terrorists shot dead a police constable in the Batamaloo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. The constable, identified as Tauseef, was shifted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries. A day thereafter terrorists shot a salesman point-blank in the Bohri Kadal area in Srinagar. The salesman, identified as Ibrahim, used to work in a shop owned by a Kashmiri Pandit- Sandeep Mawa. He was rushed to the hospital after being shot, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The situation has been tense in Jammu and Kashmir since the spate of civilian killings last month wherein as many as 11 civilians were gunned down by terrorists, who mostly belonged to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). What is to be noted here is that in all instances, LeT terrorists have checked the Aaadhar cards of their victims and gunned them down if found to be non-locals or non-Muslims.