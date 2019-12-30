Srinagar Students Visit Udhampur As Part Of Their Capacity Building Tour

To encourage the spirit of national integration, the Indian Army has organised a capacity building tour for students from Srinagar.

A group of 30 girls, accompanied by three teachers from across Srinagar visited Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district’s Army base on Monday, December 30, said Defence PRO Lt Col Abhinav Navneet in a statement.

On tour, the students interacted with Chief of Staff, Headquarters Northern Command, Lt Gen YK Joshi, said a Defence spokesperson.

READ | Army Chief General Bipin Rawat Calls On President Ram Nath Kovind

This visit to the Academy provided a unique opportunity to the children hailing from one of the remotest corners of our country to learn about the ways of the Indian Army and the contribution to Nation building.

During the visit, the delegation shared their experiences of the tour with the Chief of Staff and expressed satisfaction over the meaningful impact it had on their quest for excellence in academics and shaping their future.

The tour commenced from December 20 and included visits to professional and educational institutes in Delhi as well as heritage sites in Agra in its itinerary.

READ | Well Done Captain: Rajnath Lauds Army Doctors Who Helped In Delivery Of Passenger In Train

The visit also focused on exposing the students to the career opportunities available in the Indian Army as well as the Government Sector.

The main attraction of the visit was a tour to Delhi where the students interacted with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. The group was later hosted by the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) president Madhulika Rawat, who gave them an insight into the role and contribution of women in the progress of a society.

The wide exposure to places and personalities acquainted the young students with the high standards of education, rich cultural heritage and career opportunities available in the country.

READ | Major Terror Attack Averted By The Indian Army Near Line Of Control In Rajouri

Udhampur Defence Base

Udhampur is a city and a municipal council in Udhampur District in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Named after Raja Udham Singh, it serves as the district capital and the Northern Command headquarters of the Indian Army.

A Forward Base Support Unit (FBSU) of the Indian Air Force is also stationed here. Udhampur is used by the Armed Forces as a transit point between Jammu and Srinagar when travelling by road (National Highway NH 44).

(With inputs from ANI)

READ | Amidst Continuous Ceasefire Violation, Army Commander Boosts Morale Of Soldiers At LoC​​​​​​​

READ | Northern Army Commander Reviews Security Situation In Kashmir