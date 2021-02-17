Srinagar Temple Which Was Closed Due To Terrorism Reopens After 31 Yrs On Basant Panchami

A temple in Srinagar which had closed its doors for devotees 31 years ago due to terrorism and migration of Hindus, was reopened on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami. Shital Nath Temple, which is located in the Habba Kadal area of Srinagar, reopened on Tuesday and a special "pooja" was also performed by the devotees at the temple. Santosh Razadan, a devotee who came to offer prayers at the temple while speaking to news agency ANI said that they received huge support from locals especially those from the Muslim community for the reopening of the temple.

READ | Omar Abdullah Angry At Being Locked Indoors On Pulwama Anniversary; Police Says He Knew

Srinagar: Temple reopens after 31 years

Santosh Razadan said, "Shital Nath temple reopened after 31 years. People used to come here before to offer prayers but it was closed due to militancy. Hindus residing near the temple had also left. Locals mostly belonging to the Muslim community helped us."

READ | Rangoli Chandel, Mouni Roy, Other Celebs Extend Basant Panchami Wishes

Ravinder Razdan, who was one of the organisers of the pooja conducted at Shital Nath Temple said that the people from the Muslim community provided much-needed support to us in this initiative and they even came forward to clean the temple. He said, "Our Muslim brothers and sisters brought pooja items." Ravinder also mentioned that the people of that area used to do this pooja every year. Baba Sheetal Nath Bhairao's birth anniversary falls on Basant Panchami that is why we celebrate this day with fervour," he added.

READ | Srinagar Records Minimum Temperature Of Minus 8.8 Deg C, Lowest In 30 Years: Officials

Terrorist violence cases and stone-pelting incidents have dropped in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 that gave special status to the erstwhile state. J&K was also bifurcated into 2 union territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

On February 8, Union Minister of State Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy had informed Rajya Sabha that the number of terrorist violence cases and stone-pelting incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have reduced drastically in 2020 in comparison to 2019. "A total of 157 terrorists were neutralised in 2019 and 221 were eliminated in 2020. There were 594 cases of terrorist violence in 2019, which reduced to 244 in 2020. There were 327 stone pelting incidents in 2020 as compared to 2,009 such incidents in 2019," he had said.

READ | B'desh Anti-terrorism Tribunal Sentences 5 To Death For Killing Blogger Avijit Roy

(With ANI inputs)