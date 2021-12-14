Srinagar Terror Attack: Death Toll Rises To 3 As Constable Succumbs To Injuries

The death toll in the dastardly terror attack on security forces in Srinagar rose to three on Tuesday as another police official succumbed to injuries at the hospital. A group of terrorists had opened fire on a police vehicle in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar on Monday, in which two personnel died on the spot, while 14 were injured. The targeted attack took place at the Srinagar-Jammu highway near Zeewan in the outskirts of the city.

Constable Rameez Ahmad of the 9th Battalion, Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, succumbed to injuries at the Army's 92 Base hospital. Assistant Sub Inspector Ghulam Hassan and Constable Shafeeq Ali were killed on Monday while 13 others including Rameez had sustained injuries.

The United Liberation Front and Kashmir Tigers have claimed responsibility for the attack, with confirmed involvement of one Pakistani assailant. Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar informed on Monday that the police has identified all terrorists who were involved in the attack.

The attack was carried out on the 20th anniversary of the attack on the Parliament building in the national capital by Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.

Terror group releases barbarous video on Srinagar attack

Earlier today, Pakistan-backed terrorist outfit 'Kashmir Tigers' (an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammed) released an inhumane video that says 'more to come' - suggesting the terror group is behind the Srinagar attack. The video shows disturbing visuals of the attack along with a graphic of the JeM chief and the US-designated terrorist Masood Azhar. It details how the brutal attack took place and makes false claims on the martyrs.

A statement from the Kashmir Tigers terrorist group also flashed in the video, which read: "It was just a demo, we will strike deep in your hearts just like lightning and thunderstorm, Insha Allah, #Kashmir tigers."

Image: PTI/ANI