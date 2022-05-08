Srinagar Terror Attack: Injured Constable Succumbs To Wounds; J&K Police Pays Tribute

Jammu and Kashmir police constable Ghulam Hassan Dar, who was attacked by terrorists of Kashmir Fight at Aiwa bridge of downtown Srinagar on Saturday, succumbed to injuries on the same day. The J&K police paid tribute to Hassan in a wreath-laying ceremony on Saturday.

Constable Ghulam Hassan Dar was riding on his bike on Saturday morning when some unidentified terrorists shot at him at Aiwa Bridge of Ali Jan road in downtown Srinagar, leaving him critically wounded. Though he was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, the unarmed policeman succumbed to his injuries at SK Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar's Soura, according to the J&K police officials. Hassan Dar is survived by his wife and two kids.

It is significant to mention here that the Kashmir Fight terror group, a group backed by The Resistance Front (TRF), recently claimed responsibility for the attack on the J&K policeman.

Srinagar terror attack

On Saturday, an unarmed J&K police constable, who was going for his duty, was fired upon by terrorists in one of the busiest areas of downtown Srinagar, Ali Jan road. The terrorists opened fire at him on his helmet and critically injured him. He was shifted to the hospital and the area concerned was cordoned off after which a search operation was started by the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to arrest the terrorists. After the attack, a high-security deployment is observed in the region as security forces in the union territory continue to battle hiding terrorists in encounters and raids at suspected sites.

Earlier, just after the attack, the brother of the deceased policeman spoke with Republic and said that whatever happened was totally wrong as Dar was unarmed and was doping his duty. "Whatever happened is totally wrong. He was not with militants, he was not shooting people or troubling them. He was just going on his duty on his vehicle. This is his only job, to go in the morning and come back home in the evening. This (terror attack) is totally wrong. We condemn the attack on him," he told Republic.

About TRF

The Resistance Front (TRF) is described as a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based terrorist group, and Hizbul Mujahideen, a group traditionally comprising local fighters. The emergence of TRF happened in the wake of the August 2019 reorganisation of Kashmir, which was accompanied by harsh communication and large-scale protests. Taking note of the recent attacks, it is observed that TRF members have mostly used easily-concealable small arms including pistols to shoot at their targets.