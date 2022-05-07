The brother of a Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) policeman who was critically wounded when terrorists of Kashmir Fight, a The Resistance Front (TRF) backed group, fired at him at Aiwa Bridge of Ali Jan Road in downtown Srinagar, condemned the incident and said that whatever happened was totally wrong.

"Whatever happened is totally wrong. He was not with militants, he was not shooting people or troubling them. He was just going on his duty on his vehicle. This is his only job, to go in the morning and come back home in the evening. This (terror attack) is totally wrong. We condemn the attack on him," he told Republic.

Shared details about the family of the injured J&K policeman, his brother said, "He has two kids and wife. He has never done anything wrong."

"At around, 07:00 am of the morning he left for his duty and by 07:45 am, I got the news about the attack," he told Republic.

On the present condition of his brother, he said, "He is critical as of now. They targeted him on his head, they shot him on his helmet."

Policeman injured in terror attack in Srinagar

Earlier on Saturday, a Jammu and Kashmir policeman was attacked by terrorists belonging to Kashmir Fight, a group backed by TRF. They fired guns at the policeman at Aiwa Bridge of Ali Jan road which is one of the busiest areas of downtown Srinagar, critically injuring him.

Immediately, the injured policeman was shifted to the nearby hospital and as per the sources he is responding to treatment. Also, the area concerned has been cordoned off and a search operation has been initiated by the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to arrest the terrorists.

Terrorist nabbed in Anantnag

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday disclosed that an active terrorist of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit has been arrested by security forces in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district.

The authorities further mentioned that the terrorist was nabbed with a heavy cache of arms and ammunition. As per top sources, the terrorist has been identified as Ishaq Shergojri who is said to have joined terror ranks in 2017. Further investigation is underway.