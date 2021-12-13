Srinagar Terror Attack: Kashmir IGP Confirms Role Of Pakistan Trained Assailant

A Pakistani assailant was involved in a terror attack that killed two policemen and injured 14 others in Srinagar on Monday, Republic Media Network has learnt. While confirming the hand of the Pakistani assailant in the attack, Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar told Republic that the police has identified all terrorists who were involved in the attack.

While speaking with Republic’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, amid the ongoing investigation, Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar informed that "the terrorist involved in the attack was a Pakistan trained terrorist." He added that police are conducting the investigation and are determined that they "will eliminate all involved in this attack."

While iterating the series of the events of the attack, IGP, Vijay Kumar informed that in a cowardly act, terrorists fired on a police vehicle in the dark and three of them fled the site after the attack.

LeT behind terror attack

The responsibility of the ghastly attack was taken by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). In the cowardly attack, a group of terrorists opened fire on a police vehicle in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar on Monday. In the attack, two policemen were martyred and 14 were left injured. Police have initiated a counter operation after the attack.



Earlier today (December 13), Srinagar police had neutralised two LeT terrorists, including a foreign terrorist in a brief chance encounter at the Rangreth area of Srinagar. Both the terrorists were involved in several terror crime cases and civilian atrocities and played a key role in several recent killings in Srinagar City, J&K police stated.

"Based on specific inputs regarding the movement of terrorists in the general area of Rangreth, surprise Naka checking points were established tactically by Srinagar Police in the area. During Naka checking at one such Naka manned by a small team of Srinagar Police, two suspected persons on noticing the police party fired indiscriminately upon them. However, the fire was effectively retaliated, leading to a brief encounter. In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were neutralised on spot," a statement by J&K police informed.

