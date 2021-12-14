Last Updated:

Srinagar Terror Attack: Locals Carry Out Candlelight Vigil For Martyred Policemen

A candlelight vigil was organised in Srinagar on December 14, for three policemen who were martyred in the cowardly terror attack that took place on Monday.

A candlelight vigil was carried out by citizens in Srinagar on Tuesday, December 14, for three policemen who were martyred in the terror attack that took place on Monday near the Zewan area. The incident occurred last night when the terrorists opened fire on a vehicle carrying the 9th battalion of the J&K Armed Police in Srinagar's Pantha Chowk area. According to what sources informed Republic Media Network, the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has claimed responsibility for the attack which reportedly was retaliation for the neutralisation of two terrorists by the cargo police earlier.

Srinagar pays tribute to the brave hearts

The people of Srinagar paid tributes to three martyred police personnel in a candlelight vigil after the three brave hearts were laid to rest earlier today. Among those who lost their lives in the line of duty were Jammu and Kashmir police personnel Shafiq Ali and Ghulam Hassan whereas another officer succumbed to his injuries Tuesday morning. Besides claiming three lives, the terrorists were also able to injure 13 others in an attack which is being considered the biggest since the recent killings of migrant workers.

Indian army commences retaliation

Ensuring a proper retaliation to the attack, the Indian armed forces on Tuesday neutralized one terrorist in the Surankote area in J&K's Poonch district after they received inputs about the presence of terrorists. Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh visited the injured policemen in the 92 Base Hospital at the Armed Police Complex Zewan. While praising the cops for withstanding the ghastly terror attack, Singh assured that the offenders would be brought to justice as quickly as possible. In addition to this, the DGP also observed two minutes of silence for the martyred officers and advised the rest to use protective gear while being on duty and travelling between camps.

Meanwhile, the attack has also evoked political turmoil as National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah along with former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti have pinned the blame on the Centre. Speaking to the media, Farooq said that until the hearts of the people of Jammu and Kashmir are won, such incidents will continue to take place. On the other hand, Mufti tweeted that the incident has terribly saddened her and that the "GOI's false narrative of normalcy in Kashmir stands exposed yet there has been no course correction".

