Srinagar Terror Attack: Mayor Junaid Mattu Speaks To Arnab; Calls Out Abdullahs, Mufti

After two police personnel were killed and 14 others were injured on Monday during the terror attack in the Zewan area, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu spoke to Republic TV and provided details on people's reaction to the brutal attack. He stated that there is a 'sense of anguish in the sense of loss' among the people of Kashmir.

Junaid Azim Mattu stated that the people of Kashmir are well aware of the fact that violence is not the answer for the terror attacks reported in the UT as it will cause more damage than good.

Referring to Srinagar's attack that claimed the lives of two J&K policemen, the Mayor said, "The majority of people who have died in the terror attack are civilians or J&K police and this is the wound we have been dealing with for a while. Today's attack is yet another manifestation of the brutality and ruthlessness of those elements of terrorism".

'Pakistan boosts terrorism as a state policy' says Mayor Mattu

Pointing at the western neighbour for the terror activities reported in Kashmir, he said that Pakistan has boosted terrorism as a state policy that is aimed to ensure Kashmiris don't experience peace or lead normal lives. He added that another generation of Kashmiris will be deprived of growth, employment, and other opportunities like other states.

Referring to Farooq Abdullah's 'hold talks with Pakistan to end terror in J&K' remarks, Srinagar Mayor said that the National Conference president's utterances or any ideological stand are seasonal.

Earlier on Saturday, December 11, National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah had condemned the killing of two cops in Bandipora district and stated that said there is no way out to end terrorism in J&K except holding talks with Pakistan.

Junaid Mattu on opposition leaders

Referring to Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti's condemning posts over the Srinagar terror attack, Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu said, "Both are heavily protected by the police force but they can not unequivocally condemn the incident when the same young policemen are attacked".

He added that if the opposition leaders cannot master the integrity and conviction to unequivocally condemn the attack, at least don't mix political overtures or demands or political ideologies to the matter.

