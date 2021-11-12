Fidayeen Attack Averted: Cousin Of Pulwama Suicide Attacker Killed By Forces In Srinagar

Averting a major tragedy, Jammu and Kashmir Police have gunned down terrorist Aamir Riyaz who was on a mission to carry out a Fidayeen attack at a Vital Police installation. Kashmir Zone Police while confirming tweeted that the neutralised terrorist was Aamir Riyaz affiliated to Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind.

#Terrorist killed in #Srinagar #Encounter identified as Aamir Riyaz of Khrew #Pulwama affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind. He was relative of one of the accused of #LethporaTerrorAttack and was assigned to carry out fidayeen attack: IGP Kashmir — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 12, 2021

Sources told Republic World that killed terrorists Aamir Riyaz was a cousin of Pulwama Suicide attacker Adil Ahmed Dar and active terrorist Sameer Dar who is key conspirator of Pulwama 2019 Fidayeen Attack which killed more than 40 jawans of CRPF. Forces have also recovered 5 KG of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which was destroyed later using a controlled explosion.

Bomber Aamir Riyaz killed

Terrorist Aamir attacked a security establishment with the AK47 rifle and tried to rush towards the “vital installation” of Jammu and Kashmir Police. Special Operations Group along with CRPF tracked him and had a narrow escape as he opened fire on them but was neutralised in retaliation.

Official, on the condition of anonymity, said that Terror Groups Jaish and Lashkar planned conspiracy to attack “Vital Installation” of J&K Police where Anti-Terror Operation is planned. Jaish-Lashkar hatched the conspiracy, and they were ready with “Post Attack Video” of suicide bomber Aamir Riyaz like they did in the 2019 Pulwama Fidayeen attack.

“Jaish-Lashkar planned to target more than 100 officials and jawans. Police were working on the intelligence input and Suicide Attack was averted timely," he added.

Sources added that Aamir Riyaz was dopped near Naka of J&K Police and CRPF at Hamdaniya Colony bridge, Srinagar. He was dropped on the spot by the OGWs using a two-wheeler. IED was recovered from a blue-coloured backpack.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative Image