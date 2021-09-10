Srinagar: Terrorists Hurl Grenade At Security Forces In Chanapora, Two Sustain Injuries

Amid ongoing Friday prayers, terrorists hurled grenade at Security Forces in the Chanpora area of Srinagar. Despite missing their target, two people including a jawan of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 29th Battalion and a civilian lady received injuries as the grenade exploded along the roadside. According to the onground information picked by the Republic Media Network, the area was cordoned off and the two injured were rushed to the hospital.

The attack was carried right outside Chanpora Chowki where visuals of CRPF jawans were seen. It is significant to note that this was the first attack by the terrorists after separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani's death and sources informed that such untoward incidents were expected by the Security Forces. Meanwhile, the restrictions put by for security reasons post-Geelani's death were in place and internet services were expected to resume soon.

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist nabbed in Awantipora

The current terrorist attack is getting reported a day after a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was caught from the Androosa Khrew area of Awantipora in Kashmir jointly by Kashmir police and Security Forces. The Awantipora Police Unit of the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday released a statement informing that 50 RR Unit of the Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) performed a joint cordon and search operation in the Androosa Khrew area of the police district Awantipora.

Separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani's death

The Security Forces in Kashmir was already on high alert after pro-Pakistan separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani died on September 1 at his residence in Hyderpora on the outskirts of Srinagar city. Geelani, who spearheaded separatist politics for over three decades in Jammu and Kashmir, died after a prolonged illness. He was buried at a mosque near his residence in a quiet funeral organised by authorities, amid tight security and restrictions with mobile connectivity by and large snapped in Kashmir.