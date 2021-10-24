Reacting to the inauguration of the first international flight services from Srinagar to Sharjah flagged by Amit Shah, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu said that this will enhance economic bonds between India and UAE.

The Union Home Minister on Saturday flagged off the first international flight route from J&K's Sheikh Ul-Alam International Airport. Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the inauguration online from New Delhi.

'It's a big milestone,' says Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu:

"It's a big milestone. It's the first international flight connecting two regions, which have deep cultural, social and hopefully will have economic bonds too," expressed Srinagar Mayor Mattu.

J&K passengers react positively to development:

"This will give a boost to the tourism sector. The Government is taking a good step towards welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The youth is also very happy with this decision," said a passenger.

Omar Abdullah opines on Pakistan Airspace permit

Flights from Srinagar will now cross the Pakistani air space to reach Sharjah, in the United Arab Emirates. Reacting to the development, former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said it was good to see that refusal of airspace usage by Pakistan was a thing of the past. 'Perhaps there is hope for relations between the two countries,' he tweeted. He had also questioned if Pakistan has allowed its air space to be used.

'Inaugurating Flights Won't Solve Issues' says Mehbooba Mufti

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti said that home minister Amit Shah inaugurating international flights from Srinagar and laying the foundation of new medical colleges was a cosmetic step that will not address the 'actual' problems in J&K. "Half a dozen medical colleges were sanctioned by the UPA government and are functional now. Post Article 370 abrogation and an engineered crisis, J&K has been thrown into chaos," the former CM said in a tweet.

Srinagar To Sharjah- Go First starts first direct passenger flight

Wadia group-run airline Go First on Saturday commenced its direct passenger services to Sharjah in the UAE from Srinagar, becoming the first domestic carrier to provide direct international connectivity from the summer capital of Jammu & Kashmir. Operated by an Airbus A320neo, the airline's maiden flight G8 1595 departed from Srinagar's Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport around 6.30 pm on Saturday, a release said. Go First will operate four flights every week between Srinagar and Sharjah.

(With ANI inputs)