Srinagar: Wildlife Department Launches First Anti-Poaching Boat In Dal Lake

General News

Wildlife Department of J&K took a unique step to put an end to the poaching of migratory birds. The Department has launched the first anti-poaching boat.

Wildlife Department of Jammu and Kashmir took a unique step to put an end to the poaching of migratory birds. The Department has launched the first anti-poaching boat for the safety of migratory birds in Dal Lake. Every year, migratory birds visit the Dal lake during winters. It aims to control poaching of birds which have been continuously under the threat of poachers. 

Speaking to news agency ANI, Altaf Husain, Wildlife Warden, said, "It becomes a moral responsibility of our department to protect the wildlife". 

