Srinagar's First Woman IPS Concludes Two-and-a-half-year Tenure In Central Kashmir

The Central Reserve Police Force bid farewell to the first female IPS officer, Charu Sinha, who headed the CRPF's Srinagar sector for two and a half years. Sinha has been transferred to Hyderabad after having completed a highly successful tenure.

Notably, during her tenure, the region witnessed immense harmony and peace. She also greatly contributed towards security and peace in the region, said CRPF Srinagar sector.

First woman Inspector General leaves office after successful two-and-a-half-year tenure in Central Kashmir

A CRPF spokeswoman said that in the last two and a half years, Sinha has worked tirelessly, shown exceptional leadership skills, and contributed to strengthening the security situation across the region.

"Her efforts in fostering strong relationships with the local community have helped build trust and cooperation between the CRPF and the local population," he said.

While leaving the office, Sinha expressed her confidence in the people of Kashmir, saying their inherent zest for a spirited way of life will keep them ushering themselves toward an era of unending peace and tranquility. During her address, she also mentioned that this particular tenure of her public service has been a learning experience of immense value to her.

"I am proud of what we have achieved together in the last two and a half years. The people of this region have been incredibly supportive, and we have been able to establish a strong foundation of trust and cooperation. "I am confident that my successor will build upon our success and continue to work towards a safer and more secure future for the people of this region," said Sinha.

"It is not only the breathtakingly ethereal beauty of the place or the people; it is also their simple way of life, the sheer pride they take in their culture and rich history, their age-old and inherent belief in spirituality, which would stay etched in my mind and remain with me forever." Kashmir will always be home and Kashmiris, family to me", she added.

