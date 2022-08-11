Who would have thought that the Central Government's step of Abrogation of Article 370 would change the scenario in Jammu and Kashmir in just three years, not only in terms of development but also the mindset of people.

One such example was witnessed in the place once known for the strong bastion of separatist groups - Sopore - where people celebrated the ‘Jhelum Mein Lehrayega Tiranga’ campaign as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav.'

The campaign saw huge participation of students from various schools to encourage people to hoist the National Flag at home and mark the 75th year of India's Independence.

One of the participants, talking with Republic, said, "We feel proud to hoist the tricolour here as this place was misled by separatists for so long. We have realised the change and we all are coming forward for the sake of our future."

The unique aspect of the boat rally was that the campaign was led by many fishermen from Ningli Bala and Ningli ghat.

A fisherman who was a part of the rally, said that Jhelum is home to the fishermen community of Kashmir and that is why they are celebrating the Tiranga campaign in Jhelum river. "This rally is also a tribute to the slain soldiers who attained martyrdom in the Jammu sector."

Tiranga rally in Srinagar's Jhelum river

The rally witnessed around 35 boats rowing from Ningli ghat towards Chankan bridge with the National flag. The Jhelum was painted in tricolours with students waving the National flag and welcoming the fishermen at the Hatishah bridge. Fishermen also promoted the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by holding the flag in their respective boats in Jhelum.

Another participant said this tiranga boat rally is a message to the local youth to shun terrorism and be a part of the nation-building process and promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.

"This is a strong response to the terror supporters who years ago, hoisted Pakistani flags. This is a strong message that things have changed and we are proud Indians who will not tolerate enemies of peace.

The villagers participated in the campaign enthusiastically and took a pledge to celebrate the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.