Srirangapatna: Mysore Archeological Survey Report Mentions Temple Razed To Build Mosque

In an exclusive, Republic Media Network has accessed the Mysore Archaeological Department's 1935 report amid the raging Mandir-Masjid row in Karnataka. The report notes that Tipu Sultan demolished the Anjaneya Mandir and built Jamia Masjid after filling up the ground floor of the temple structure.

"Jumma masjid was constructed by Tipu Sultan on top of the Anjaneya temple after filling up latter's ground floor," the report stated.

As per the report, Tipu Sultan constructed a temple over the Hanuman temple. Also, when he was the ruler of Mysore and Srirangapatna, he demolished several temples and built mosques. Republic also accessed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) letter that was published in 2004 which originated from the Mysore Archaeological Department's 1935 report.

In the letter, the ASI opposed the running of Madrassa in the masjid premises as it was illegal. It stated that the Waqf board was running it illegally since 1979. The Hindu organisation also demanded the closure of Madrassas at the site and other activities like cooking, etc.

Hindu Group says Tipu Sultan's Bengaluru Palace built on temple land

Earlier this week, the right-wing group, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, demanded a survey at the palace of Tipu Sultan in Karnataka's Bengaluru, alleging that it was built on land encroached from a temple. This demand comes amid hearings on the issue of the Gyanvapi mosque survey.

Spokesperson of the Hindu outfit, Mohan Gowda said in a video message, “Several people in the past have said that behind the Tipu Sultan summer palace, it was all Kote Venkataramana Temple and this was illegally encroached by him (Sultan). There used to be a Sanskrit school here as well. This Hindu temple was illegally encroached and a survey must be carried out".

According to the Karnataka tourism department, Hyder Ali started the construction of the summer palace but it was completed during Tipu Sultan’s reign in 1791. The Hindu outfit claim that Chikkadevaraja Wadeyar built the Venkatramana Swamy Temple in the 15th century.

After the right-wing group demanded a survey at the Summer Palace in Bengaluru, Tipu Sultan's kin responded and called the claim 'baseless'. One of the family members of Tipu Sultan, Sahibzada Mansoor Ali, said that throughout India, worship places like temples, mosques and gurudwaras are located in forts. It was a place where Tipu Sultan used to host his international delegation which was later used by the Britishers as well, he added. He said that these claims are just being made to hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community and Tipu Sultan's followers.

(Images: Shutterstock/PTI)