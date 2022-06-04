Srirangapatna: Scuffle Breaks Out As Fringe Activists Call For Puja & Survey At Mosque

Massive protests erupted at one of the entry points to Karnataka's Srirangapatna amid Hindu groups' clarion call for conducting puja at the Jamia Masjid (mosque) in the historic town. Notably, the authorities in Srirangapatna have imposed CrPC Section 144 to prevent any law and order situation in the town.

#LIVE | Dramatic #RepublicExclusive visuals surface from Karnataka's Srirangapatna as Hindu groups gather in huge numbers to perform puja at mosque; scuffle between Hindu side and police eruptshttps://t.co/hBNv8QJ045 pic.twitter.com/CMjsMWOMjn — Republic (@republic) June 4, 2022

As per the visuals, a scuffle broke out between Karnataka police and members of several Hindu groups, including VHP and Bajrang Dal, as the protestors tried entering Sriranagapatna amid the imposition of Section 144 in the town. The protestors who are not allowed to enter Srirangapatna, have come to the town's entry point in cars, trucks and bikes. The police who were already prepared, barricaded the area and were seen not allowing the protestors to cross the entry point. Notably, a heavy security deployment is seen in the historic town of Srirangapatna to ensure that peace and law and order are maintained. Over 500 police personnel deployed, 4 check posts have been installed and route march is being taken out in the presence of Mandya SP N Yatish.

'Won't allow anybody to hold rally or protest': Mandya SP N Yatish

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Mandya SP N Yatish spoke about the security deployment in the region and said, "We will not allow anybody to hold rallies and protest in and around this place today. Whatever be the crowd we will not allow anyone to enter this place. We have made sufficient deployment to stop anybody to come. Prohibitory orders have been made clear. If any violation happens, strict action will be taken. Even if they come, legal action will be taken. We will stop them as per law."

'Our sentiments hurt': Tipu Sultan's kin

On Saturday, Tipu Sultan's kin Sahabzada Mansoor Ali spoke to Republic and said that every place cannot be claimed as a Hindu temple. Notably, right-wing Hindu outfits are claiming that a Hindu temple was broken down by Tipu Sultan and then Jamia Masjid was built over it.

Speaking exclusively to Republic over the Mandir-Masjid row in Srirangapatna, one of Tipu Sultan's descendants, Sahibzada Mansoor Ali, said, "After hearing about it in the media, it really hurt our sentiments. Before this, they have also asked permission to do a Puja in Masji-e-Ala (Jamia Masjid). We have already submitted a letter to ASI. Our leader has also met the officers of ASI. We have directed the administration of DC (Deputy Commissioner), to have tight control on this, because this (mosque) comes under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). That’s why the police are alert to this."

He added that Section 144 under CrPC has been imposed in the Srirangapatna and claimed that during the reign of Tipu Sultan, the masjid was made by keeping Hindu-Islamic culture in mind, indicating the reason behind similarity with Hindu temples.

It is significant to mention that the Hindu groups are demanding a Gyanvapi-like survey for the Jamia Masjid so that the truth can come out and they can reclaim the allegedly destroyed temple.