Srirangapatna: Section 144 Imposed Amid VHP's Call To Perform Puja At Jamia Mosque

After Hindu outfits called for Puja at the Jamia Masjid in Srirangapatna of Karnataka's Mandya district today, authorities imposed section 144 of CrPC.

Ajay Sharma

Amid Hindu outfits' clarion call for conducting puja at the Jamia Masjid (mosque) in Karnataka's Srirangapatna, authorities imposed section 144 of CrPC in the historic town. Notably, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal are at the forefront of the “Srirangapatna Chalo” movement and will go ahead with the protest march despite being denied permission to carry out pujas.

The right-wing groups led by the VHP and Barang Dal have called for a protest march that will begin from the Srirangapatna's Kuvempu circle to the Jamia Masjid, against the mosque claiming that it was built on the Hanuman temple. According to these groups, when Tipu Sultan was ruling Mysore, he demolished the Hanuman temple and later built the Jamia Masjid. To reclaim the alleged demolished temple, the Hindu groups have called for a protest march in Karnataka's Srirangapatna on Saturday.

Security heightened in Srirangapatna

It is likely that a large number of people will gather for the protest at around 10:30 AM, as the groups have called to perform Puja at the mosque at around the same time. It is pertinent to mention here that the authorities have imposed section 144 on Friday evening which will continue till Sunday morning. Notably, a heavy security deployment is seen in the historic town of Srirangapatna to ensure that peace and law and order are maintained. Over 500 police personnel deployed, 4 check posts have been installed and route march is being taken out in the presence of SP N Yatish

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Mandya SP N Yatish spoke about the security deployment in the region and said, "We will not allow anybody to hold rallies and protest in and around this place today. Whatever be the crowd we will not allow anyone to enter this place. We have made sufficient deployment to stop anybody to come. Prohibitory orders have been made clear. If any violation happens, strict action will be taken. Even if they come, legal action will be taken. We will stop them as per law."

It is pertinent to mention here that in its preparation for the protest march to Jamia, the Hindu groups have reached out to every village of the region, requesting people to gather in large numbers while circulating pamphlets. These groups are demanding a Gyanvapi-like survey for the Jamia Masjid so that the truth can come out and they can reclaim the allegedly destroyed temple.

District Deputy commissioner approaches ASI

Amid the Gyanvapi survey row, the VHP had written a memorandum to the Mandya District Deputy Commissioner, requesting for videography at the mosque site. In response, the Deputy Commissioner knocked on the doors of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) requesting videography of the East Entrance in the mosque complex. The survey agency is yet to respond to the request.

The memorandum also sought permission to worship the Anjaneya idol and the right to take bath at the pond present inside the Masjid. It also claimed a letter written by Tipu Sultan as proof to prove the presence of the Hanuman Mandir, which was allegedly razed to construct the Masjid. The letter written to the King of Persia has mentioned Tipu Sultan accepting the destruction of the Mandir and then building the Jamia Masjid in the same place. 

