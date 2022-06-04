After authorities imposed Section 144 of CrPC in Karnataka's Srirangapatna amid Hindu outfits' clarion call for conducting puja at the Jamia Masjid (mosque), Tipu Sultan's kin Sahabzada Mansoor Ali spoke to Republic and said that every place cannot be claimed as a Hindu temple. Notably, right-wing Hindu outfits are claiming that a Hindu temple was broken down by Tipu Sultan and then Jamia Masjid was built over it.

Speaking exclusively to Republic over the Mandir-Masjid row in Srirangapatna, one of Tipu Sultan's descendants, Sahibzada Mansoor Ali, said, "After hearing about it in the media, it really hurt our sentiments. Before this, they have also asked permission to do a Puja in Masji-e-Ala (Jamia Masjid). We have already submitted a letter to ASI. Our leader has also met the officers of ASI. We have directed the administration of DC (Deputy Commissioner), to have tight control on this, because this (mosque) comes under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). That’s why the police are alert to this."

He added that Section 144 under CrPC has been imposed in the Srirangapatna and claimed that during the reign of Tipu Sultan, the masjid was made by keeping Hindu-Islamic culture in mind, indicating the reason behind similarity with Hindu temples.

Every place cannot be claimed as Hindu temple: Sahabzada Mansoor Ali, Great grandson of Tipu sultan speaks to Republic amid Mandir-Masjid row in Srirangapatna





Srirangapatna Mandir-Masjid row

Right-wing groups led by the VHP and Barang Dal have called for a protest march on June 4 that will begin from the Srirangapatna's Kuvempu circle to the Jamia Masjid, against the mosque claiming that it was built on a Hanuman temple. According to these groups, when Tipu Sultan was ruling Mysore, he demolished the Hanuman temple and later built the Jamia Masjid. To reclaim the alleged demolished temple, the Hindu groups called for the protest march in Karnataka's Srirangapatna on Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the authorities have imposed Section 144 on Friday evening which will continue till Sunday morning. Notably, a heavy security deployment was seen in the historic town of Srirangapatna to ensure that peace and law and order are maintained. Over 500 police personnel deployed, 4 check posts have been installed and route march is being taken out in the presence of SP N Yatish.

After 'Srirangapatna Chalo' call by Hindu groups, heavy security deployed outside mosque, Section 144 imposed





Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Mandya SP N Yatish spoke about the security deployment in the region and said, "We will not allow anybody to hold rallies and protest in and around this place today. Whatever be the crowd we will not allow anyone to enter this place. We have made sufficient deployment to stop anybody to come. Prohibitory orders have been made clear. If any violation happens, strict action will be taken. Even if they come, legal action will be taken. We will stop them as per law."

It is significant to mention here that in its preparation for the protest march to Jamia masjid, the Hindu groups have reached out to every village of the region, requesting people to gather in large numbers while circulating pamphlets. These groups are demanding a Gyanvapi-like survey for the Jamia Masjid so that the truth can come out and they can reclaim the allegedly destroyed temple.