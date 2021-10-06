SRK Son Arrest: Mumbai Police To Write To Shipping Corporation Of India; Check Cruise CCTV

A day after the Mumbai Police began a probe alongside the Narcotics Control Bureau in the cruise drug bust case, Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale in a press briefing on Wednesday asserted that in a day or two they will be writing to the Ship Corporation of India. Police Commissioner Nagrale further stated that they would be writing to the Directorate General of Shipping, calling them the 'competent authority' to deal with the case.

Hemant Nagrale also asserted that the Mumbai Police will be accessing the CCTV footage. The CCTV footage will be accessed to check if the COVID-19 protocols were adhered to during the party, as was assured by the organisers. "We will take action if we find that the COVID-19 protocols were not adhered to," said Mumbai's Police Commissioner.

Cordelia drug bust case- All you need to know

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday busted a high-profile drug party on a cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa. The party allegedly involving celebrities, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was busted by the NCB after an eight-hour-long operation. Cocaine, Hashish, MDMA, and other drugs were recovered, and eight including Aryan Khan were detained.

After a 15-hour-long interrogation, the detainees were put under official arrest. Of the eight, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were produced before the Killa court on 7 October and were remanded police custody till 7 October. The other five- Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra, and Vikrant Chhokar - were produced before the Court on October 4, and were also sent to police custody till October 7.

On the basis of information gained during their interrogation, the police arrested four others - Shreyas Nair, Abdul Sheikh, Manish Darya, and Avin Sahu - and they have been sent to police custody till October 11. Meanwhile, four others -Gopal Jee Anand, Samir Sehgal, Manav Singhal, and Bhaskar Arora - who are said to be organisers were arrested from Delhi on 5 October, and have been sent to police custody till October 14.

Meanwhile, the NCB conducted raids in Bandra, Juhu and Goregaon areas on Tuesday night. On Tuesday, reports of searches in Mumbai's Andheri and Jogeshwari area had also come forward.