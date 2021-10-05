SRK Son Arrested: Amid NCB's Cruise Drug Bust, Mumbai Police To Conduct Simultaneous Probe

In the latest development in the cruise drug bust case, the Mumbai Police on Tuesday stated that there was no written letter seeking permission for a party on the cruise ship. As a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probe is underway, the Mumbai Police will also enquire and speak to the DG Shipping & Mumbai Post trust on whether any permissions were granted for the party. Also, the Mumbai Police will investigate whether COVID protocols were being followed at the party or not. Meanwhile, the NCB on Tuesday issued fresh summons to the owner of Cordelia Cruise.

This is the second time that the NCB has summoned the owner of the cruise which was raided by the agency on Saturday night. During the raids, the agency seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of MD, 21 grams of Charas, 22 pills of MDMA (Ecstacy), and Rs 1.33 lakh worth of Indian currency from a high-profile event on the ship. Eight persons, including the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, were apprehended in the case.

What Cordelia Cruise had claimed

Cordelia cruises CEO Jurgen Bailom was interrogated by the NCB on Saturday when drugs were recovered from their Goa-bound luxury cruise ship. During the questioning, he was asked by the NCB on how the cruise works. "We don't book shows, we are operators. The event company's name is Namas'cray," he said. Speaking to reporters, Bailom stated, "I am not involved in this. The ship left after the raids. The ship is coming back tomorrow. There were 1000 guests on the list."

The company had also issued a statement and said that the cruise company is in no way, "directly or indirectly", connected with the drugs bust. "Cordelia Cruises had chartered its ship for a private event to a Delhi-based event management company."

Aryan Khan & others sent to NCB custody till October 7

At the remand hearing on Monday, after the NCB told the court they require custody of the accused to investigate the drug nexus and revealed that international transactions had also allegedly been detected from the accused's WhatsApp chats, Aryan Khan's lawyer Maneshinde claimed the WhatsApp chats were clean. The central anti-drugs agency, however, told the court that they required time to probe 'suspicious transactions' which constitute offences under laws of the land.

Notably, the special prosecutor for the NCB, Advocate Advait Sethna while seeking Aryan Khan's custody, told the court that there is prima facie material in the form of WhatsApp chats implicating nexus of respondents (three arrested on Sunday) 'with peddlers and suppliers on a regular basis'.

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were then remanded to NCB custody until October 7 as the court stated that it was of the view that investigation is of prime importance. Five others were also remanded.

