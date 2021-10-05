SRK Son Arrested: Cruise Passenger Reveals 'Stash Box Was In Room', Narrates NCB's Raid

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, a passenger onboard the controversial Cordelia Cruise that was raided by NCB shared details about the ongoings on Saturday night when the central agency busted the drug party onboard. He said that all arrangements were made for the rave party and 'stash papers were kept ready'. He also confirmed Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's presence. The passenger, Nakul Jadhav, said that he saw Shah Rukh Khan's son when NCB officials were speaking to him.

Jadhav stated that the materials used consuming drugs were present in rooms of the cruise. "It looked like a box. It had stash paper, roach and other things." On asked if he had knowledge about the rave party, the passenger said, "I do not know about that. But when I went I felt like it (rave party's ambience)."

When asked about Aryan Khan's presence, he said, "They (NCB) made him sit outside, we did not have an idea about the conversation. Maybe, he was being questioned."

On questioned if Aryan Khan was a special invitee, he said that "I do not know much about that. I don't know if it was right or wrong, but I know that he was caught." Further, when queried if organisers had any idea about the presence of drugs, Jadhav said that "it is possible."

Aryan Khan sent to NCB custody till October 7

At the remand hearing on Monday, after the NCB told the court they require custody of the accused to investigate the drug nexus and revealed that international transactions had also allegedly been detected from the accused's WhatsApp chats, Aryan Khan's lawyer Maneshinde claimed the WhatsApp chats were clean. The central anti-drugs agency, however, told the court that they required time to probe 'suspicious transactions' which constitute offences under laws of the land.

Notably, the special prosecutor for the NCB, Advocate Advait Sethna while seeking Aryan Khan's custody, told the court that there is prima facie material in the form of WhatsApp chats implicating nexus of respondents (three arrested on Sunday) 'with peddlers and suppliers on a regular basis'.

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were then remanded to NCB custody until October 7 as the court stated that it was of the view that investigation is of prime importance. Five others were also remanded.

NCB nabs high-profile drug dealer linked to Aryan Khan case

Making more inroads in the case, the NCB on Monday arrested a high-profile drug peddler, who supplied drugs in the cruise. MDMA pills and MD were seized from him. According to Republic's sources, the drug peddler used the darknet to receive orders. The payments were allegedly made using bitcoin.