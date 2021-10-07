SRK's Son Aryan Khan Sent To 14-days Judicial Custody In NCB Drug Raid; Bail Plea Tomorrow

In the latest development in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, the Killa court bench in Maharashtra's capital on Thursday remanded Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, and 5 other arrested accused to judicial custody for 14 days. The magistrate court has further said in its order that now the case will be heard by the Special NDPS court.

Meanwhile, the Killa court will also hear the bail plea of Aryan Khan on Friday at 11 am, by which time the NCB is asked to file a reply. Till then, the accused will stay in the NCB offiice as the 'Jail will not accept new inmates at this hour.'

Minutes of the proceeding as Aryan Khan sent to judicial custody

During the hearing, NCB, being represented by ASG Anil Singh, argued that a total of 17 persons have been arrested, including one foreign national. Pointing out that NCB intercepted organizers & the drug peddler on the basis of interrogation of the other accused, the lawyer representing the Central agency said that it is 'a crime of a conspiracy, and everyone has to be interrogated'. "Aachit Kumar is in custody for two days, now we need these accused to be confronted with each other," he added.

Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde asserted that apart from the first day, no interrogation was conducted on the remaining days of the custody, and added, "every day of custody needs to be justified". Arguing further, he said, "Based on Aryan Khan's statement, you picked up a person (Aachit Kumar). Yesterday after the arrest, they should have confronted Aryan and Arbaaz as they were under your custody." He added, "Question of confronting should not be the only ground for seeking custody."

Making a case for Aryan, Maneshinde said "Aryan has a friend called Pratik Gawa, who invited him as a VVIP guest as he is connected to the Bollywood glamour world. He did not take anyone along. When he entered he saw Arbaaz and as he knows Arbaaz, he walked along with him. Maneshinde added, "By then the NCB officials came and started searching. They asked him about the drugs, he said no. They checked his bag but got nothing."

Pointing out that Aryan has given admission that he didn't have drugs, and also there is no complaint against him, Maneshinde urged the court to grant him judicial custody.

NCB being represented by ASG Anil Singh, having heard the arguments of Maneshinde, said, "To say that all eight on whom drugs were found are not connected..that's not right. I am investigating the main case. He added, " We are an agency. Justice will be done to everybody. I don't care what background he has, everyone has to be investigated."

The NCB on Saturday busted a high-profile drug party on a cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa. The party allegedly involving celebrities, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was busted by the NCB after an eight-hour-long operation. Cocaine, Hashish, MDMA, and other drugs were recovered, and eight including Aryan Khan were detained.