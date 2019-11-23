WATCH:SS Leaders Bring Missing NCP MLA Sanjay Bansode To Party Meeting At YB Chavan Centre

In a dramatic turn of events in Maharashtra politics on Saturday, Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Milind Narvekar traced a missing NCP MLA Sanjay Bansode at a hotel near Mumbai airport and brought him physically to YB Chavan Centre where the NCP MLAs are currently in a meeting with their Party Chief Sharad Pawar. Sanjay Bansode while entering the Centre claimed that he was always with Sharad Pawar. However, he is said to be supporting NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

Sena-NCP-Cong to move Apex court

As per the sources, the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress are set to file a writ petition against the swearing-in ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar in the Supreme Court. They want it to be declared as ‘unconstitutional’. Reportedly, various options are being mulled by the legal team of the three parties. Sources reveal that they are likely to request an urgent hearing and are waiting for the Registry officials. Moreover, Kapil Sibal, as per sources, will represent them in the SC. On Saturday morning, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra respectively.

Sharad Pawar says 'Ajit Pawar's decision not NCP'

After the surprise oath ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis as CM, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar tweeted that the decision to support the Fadnavis-led government was not supported by the NCP. He added that this was a personal decision of Ajit Pawar himself. He placed on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his. But BJP MLA Girish Mahajan has claimed that Ajit Pawar has submitted the letter of all 54 NCP MLAs' support to the Governor.

Fadnavis takes oath as CM

Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. With Fadnavis taking oath as the next CM the BJP with 105 seats, NCP with 54 seats, independent MLAs and allies will combine to form the next government in Maharashtra. Final government strength is still awaited.

