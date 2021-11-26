SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 Results Out: See Step-by-step Guide And Direct Link To Check Results

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 results: The Staff Selection Commission on Friday, November 26 has released the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 exam 2020 results. The result which has been released today is of the Tier 1 exam 2020 that was conducted between August 13 and August 24, 2021. On the basis of marks scored by candidates in the Tier- I exam, they will be selected to appear for Tier-II and Tier-III exams. Candidates who took the exam can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results. Candidates can also click on the direct links mentioned below to check if they have been selected for Tier-II and Tier-III exams.

Official notification released by SSC reads, "Based on marks scored in Tier-I Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II and Tier-III examinations. Separate cut-offs have been fixed for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (List-1), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (List-2) and all other posts (List-3)."

Official notification reads, "As the Tier-I Computer Based Examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website on 07-02-2019. Such normalized marks have been used to qualify candidates for the next stages of the Examination (i.e. Tier-II and Tier-III)."

Category Cut-off Marks

SC- 145.28912

ST 140.97604

OBC 161.36748

EWS 164.00018

UR 167.45963

OH 135.76854

HH 109.04331

Others-PWD 95.12633

Here's how to check SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 results

Candidates will have to visit SSC’s official website ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, go to the result section on the top right side

Click on the link which reads, "Result of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 - List-1: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV {General Studies (Finance & Accounts)}] and Tier-III". Along with this, there are two other links on the result page, candidates can check the link they want to

The result PDF will be displayed on the screen, candidates can look for their roll numbers and name in it

Candidates are also advised to download the PDF and take its printout for future reference

